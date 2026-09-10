Public health officials in Yala's Betong district have distributed free face masks to people suffering from respiratory, cardiovascular and eye problems at Betong Hospital.

The number of patients suffering from these conditions has increased following reports that smoke from wildfires in Indonesia has reached the area.

Medical staff at Betong Hospital have also provided advice on how to protect against the haze.

Warisa Waemama, a professional nurse at the hospital's occupational medicine unit, said smoke from Indonesian wildfires began covering Betong on August 23 and has continued to affect the district.

Hospital staff have been monitoring PM2.5 levels through the Pollution Control Department's Air4Thai application and keeping a close eye on vulnerable groups, particularly young children, elderly people, pregnant women and patients with respiratory illnesses, she said.

People in the area are being advised to wear face masks before leaving home, reduce outdoor activities and refrain from exercising outdoors when PM2.5 levels are elevated, she said.

The number of patients with respiratory illnesses has risen by 28.4%, while cases of cardiovascular disease have increased by 63.8%. Cases of conjunctivitis have surged by 220%, according to the hospital.

Warisa urged people, particularly those with existing health problems, to take precautions while PM2.5 levels remain elevated, saying proper protection can help reduce the risk of illness caused by air pollution.

Residents can follow daily updates on PM2.5 levels through the Facebook pages of the Primary Care Service Mission and Betong Hospital to plan their daily activities safely, she said.

Meanwhile, Nurina, a patient affected by the haze, said smoke from Indonesian wildfires had severely affected her health. She experienced persistent eye irritation, burning and unexplained watering of the eyes, followed by a prolonged dry cough, severe throat dryness and pain when swallowing.

Although she wore a face mask whenever she left home to run errands or work outdoors, she said she was still affected by the haze and eventually had to seek medical treatment.