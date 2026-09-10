Officials in Chachoengsao have ordered the operators of a controversial cemetery in Bang Khla district to demolish unauthorised structures within 30 days or face daily fines of 30,000 baht.

The Samet Tai Sub-district Administrative Organisation posted a large notice at the entrance of the ‘Jewish Cemetery Thailand’ yesterday, declaring the area a nuisance control zone and prohibiting all unauthorised cemetery and funeral operations under the Public Health Act B.E. 2535 (1992).

Authorities also affixed legal notices to the cemetery gates, including prohibition-of-use orders and a directive to dismantle two large blue tents within 30 days, setting a deadline of October 7.

Failure to comply carries a prison sentence of up to six months, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both on conviction, alongside daily fines of 30,000 baht (after the deadline) under the Building Control Act B.E. 2522 (1979).

To monitor activities at the site, local engineering officers surveyed the area to prepare for the installation of two CCTV cameras, which will overlook both the interior and the main entrance.

Moreover, officials from the Chachoengsao Provincial Natural Resources and Environment Office collected water samples from surrounding watercourses to address local pollution concerns.

The samples were sent to Chon Buri for testing, with results expected within 30 days.

Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwunchwee is due to inspect the Bang Khla site on Friday, to track progress, and hold talks with relevant agencies regarding structure demolition, the relocation of human remains and legal enforcement.