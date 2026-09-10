Stargazers across Thailand are in for a rare celestial treat on the evening of Sept 14, as the Moon passes in front of Venus in a spectacular lunar occultation, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).

The phenomenon will begin at around 7.28pm (Bangkok time), visible low in the western sky. Depending on weather conditions and clear skies, observers in many parts of the country will be able to witness the rare alignment with the naked eye.

As night falls following sunset, the Moon and Venus will appear side-by-side over the western horizon. From around 7.28pm. The Moon will gradually move in front of Venus, causing the bright planet to slowly disappear behind the lunar disk.

Both celestial bodies will set below the horizon at around 8.24pm, meaning observers in Thailand will not be able to watch the conclusion of the event at 8.34pm.

NARIT noted that exact timings may vary slightly depending on the viewer's location across the country.

An occultation occurs when a closer celestial object moves directly in front of a more distant one from an observer's perspective on Earth.

These events provide valuable data for astronomers, helping scientists measure celestial diameters, calculate the distance between the Earth and the Moon and analyse planetary atmospheres and ring systems.

According to NARIT, a lunar occultation of Venus is relatively rare and only visible from specific regions on Earth due to the Moon's proximity to our planet.

The Moon's relative position in the sky varies significantly based on viewing location, so opportunities to witness the alignment in Thailand are infrequent.

For optimal viewing, NARIT recommends choosing an open space with an unobstructed view of the western horizon, such as coastal areas, high-altitude viewpoints or open fields.

While visible to the naked eye, observers using telescopes will get a clear view of Venus appearing as a crescent before fading behind the Moon.

NARIT will host free public observation sessions on Sept 14, from 6.00pm to 10.00pm at regional observatories in Nakhon Ratchasima, Khon Kaen, Chachoengsao and Songkhla.

Throughout this month, Venus, often referred to in Thailand as Dao Prajam Muang (the Evening Star), will shine brightly in the western sky after sunset.

The planet will reach its peak brightness for the year on Sept 22, remaining visible until approximately 7.40pm.