The relentless surge in diesel prices, which have now climbed to 40 baht a litre, has dealt a severe blow to local public transport operators, forcing drivers to fold their businesses under mounting operational losses.

At the municipal market, in the Muang district of Phitsanulok province, drivers operating songthaew passenger trucks on the Phitsanulok-Bang Rakam route report severe financial distress, as daily fuel costs far outstrip revenue.

Drivers report instances where fuel costs reached 200 baht for a single trip, while bringing in just 80 baht, 40 baht from a single passenger and another 40 baht for parcel delivery services. Similar shortfalls occur almost daily, rendering the service economically unviable.

Pairoht Yoosuk, a 30-year veteran songthaew driver on the route, said this year has been the most challenging of his career. He attributed the downturn to skyrocketing fuel expenses combined with shifting commute patterns, which have drastically reduced passenger volume compared to previous years.

Despite cutting operations down to just one round trip per day to control expenses, Pairoht said he remains unable to turn a profit.

In some weeks, net earnings fall to between 50 and 100 baht, resulting in cumulative losses.

Facing overwhelming financial pressure, Pairoht has announced that he will not renew his operating license and plans to cease operations on the route permanently by the end of this year.

The Phitsanulok-Bang Rakam route previously hosted up to nine songthaew vehicles at its peak.

Economic headwinds and dwindling ridership have steadily pushed operators out of business, leaving only five active trucks.

That number is expected to shrink further if diesel prices remain elevated.