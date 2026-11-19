The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has set November 28 as the deadline for the end of a conflict between it and ‘Asia Era One’, a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group, over the high-speed rail project linking three of the country’s main international airports, work on which has been suspended since the breakout of COVID pandemic six years ago.

SRT governor Anan Phonimdang said today that there are currently two key issues being addressed. One concerns the SRT Electric Train Company’s preparedness to take over the operation of Airport Rail Link from February 1 next year and the other relates to a conflict with ‘Asia Era One’ over the implementation of the concession contract for the high-speed train project linking Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao airports.

He said that the SRT has served Notice To Proceed (NTP) on ‘Asia Era One’ and followed up on the development of the project, but the private company has refused to proceed and insisted terminating the concession contract.

The SRT governor stated that the issuance of the NTP was intended to encourage ‘Asia Era One’ to proceed with the project so it would not be suspended and for the two parties to resume talks to resolve the conflict by November 28.

If the conflict cannot be resolved by that date, he said that the SRT would consult the Attorney-General’s Office about the next steps in the legal process.