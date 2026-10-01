Thailand has unveiled its first national strategy for the development of semiconductor (chip), and high-tech electronics industries, with the aim of attracting massive foreign direct investment (FDI) over the next four years.

BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi told the media that the new strategy was approved at this week’s meeting of the Industrial Board, chaired by Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

He said the national plan includes a three-phase roadmap, initially aimed at achieving the “Chip Made in Thailand” goal, with FDI projects worth about 500 billion baht targeted by 2030, rising to more than 2.5 trillion baht by 2050, eventually creating more than 230,000 jobs.

A complete semiconductor industrial chain will also be developed, covering design, upstream production, assembly and high-level testing, linked to the high-tech electronics industry. The three phases will end in 2030, 2040 and 2050, respectively.

Narit noted that the “Chip Made in Thailand” goal focuses on three targeted technology clusters, namely photonics, power semiconductors and sensors, along with enhancing national competitiveness in circuit design and high-level chip assembly to enable Thai firms to become part of global supply chains.

According to the BOI chief, a manpower development plan, called ‘the Siam Silica initiative’ will also be developed to serve the industry, with a target of producing 86,600 highly skilled personnel by 2030. Of these, 1,700 will be high-level researchers.

The BOI has initially approved 879 semiconductor and high-tech electronics FDI projects worth a combined 909 billion baht over the past three years, while German company Infineon Technologies AG is set to open its first manufacturing plant in Bangkok’s neighbouring Samut Prakan province early next month.