Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri has started evacuating inpatients to a field hospital in the compound of Chakrapong Military Hospital as floodwater rises.

The field hospital has a capacity of 200 beds.

The first group of patients evacuated yesterday included seriously ill patients, sick children, mothers and their newborn infants.

Two elderly male patients were also evacuated.

Hospital officials said floodwater in and around the hospital compound was about one metre deep.

Boats were used to evacuate patients to the emergency building before they were transferred by army four-wheel-drive trucks to the field hospital.

They added that only six patients could be transported at a time, with the journey to the field hospital taking between 40 minutes and one hour.

Doctors and nurses were on hand to look after the patients during the evacuation.

The officials said the trucks encountered deep water and obstacles, forcing the drivers to exercise extra caution.

A woman whose father was in the hospital for brain surgery after an accident said he had to be evacuated just two days after the operation.

According to information from Chakrapong Hospital, there are 37 “red” inpatients, 50 “yellow” patients and 80 “green” patients.

Some patients in the red category had to be transferred to other hospitals for further treatment, including three critically ill newborns who were transferred to Ramathibodi and Nakhon Nayok hospitals.

Main photo by Abhaibhubejhr Hospital FB

Fifteen mothers and their newborn babies have been evacuated from the hospital.