Thai Airways International has announced additional rescheduled flights for October 1-3 following disruptions to its operations.

October 1:

• TG672 Bangkok-Osaka: New departure at 9:10am, arriving at 4:40pm.

• TG673 Osaka-Bangkok: New departure at 6:10pm, arriving at 10pm.

• TG401 Bangkok-Singapore: Rescheduled as TG401D on October 2, departing at 3:30am and arriving at 6:50am.

• TG425 Bangkok-Penang: Rescheduled to October 2, departing at 4:05am and arriving at 6:55am.

• TG636 Bangkok-Taipei: Rescheduled to October 2, departing at 1:50am and arriving at 6:45am.

• TG602 Bangkok-Hong Kong: Rescheduled to October 2, departing at 2:50am and arriving at 6:40am.

October 2:

• TG401 Bangkok-Singapore: Rescheduled as TG401D to October 3, departing at 3:30am and arriving at 6:50am.

• TG425 Bangkok-Penang: Rescheduled to October 3, departing at 4:05am and arriving at 6:55am.

• TG636 Bangkok-Taipei: Rescheduled to October 3, departing at 1:50am and arriving at 6:45am.

• TG602 Bangkok-Hong Kong: Rescheduled to October 3, departing at 2:50am and arriving at 6:40am.

October 3:

• TG950 Bangkok-Copenhagen: New departure at 6am, arriving at 12:50pm.

Thai Airways said all departure and arrival times are local times.

Passengers seeking further information can call the THAI Contact Centre on +66 2 356 1111, the airline's overseas contact centre or email contact@thaiairways.com.