Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul chaired a meeting of the National Command for Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation for the second consecutive day to follow up on and assess the flood situation across the country, including Bangkok.

Several ministers, representatives of the three armed forces and officials from other relevant agencies including Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt attended the meeting. Provincial governors or their representatives were instructed to participate via video conference.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt (C)

The prime minister told the meeting that, although the flood situation in several areas had improved, those areas needed to be kept under close watch for the return of floodwater. He reminded all officials concerned to remain alert and ready to cope with flooding.

He then asked the director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation to brief the meeting on measures taken to address the impact of flooding on people, evacuations and water management.

The prime minister also raised the issue of garbage left behind after floodwaters recede. He instructed the relevant authorities to step up efforts to deal with the problem more effectively to prevent health hazards and environmental problems.

After the meeting, the prime minister held a video conference with authorities in areas still badly affected by flooding to receive updates on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration issued an advisory today to residents of 11 riverside communities outside the protection of floodwalls, urging them to move their valuables to higher ground and brace for rising water levels in the Chao Phraya River after the Royal Irrigation Department increased the rate of water discharge through the Chao Phraya Dam.

The 11 communities are Ratchaphatip and Thewarat Kunchorn temples in Dusit district; Tha Wang in Phra Nakhon district; Wat Bang Klo Noke, behind Charoen Krung Pracharak Hospital, In Banchong Temple and Madanusorn in Bang Kho Laem district; Rong See in Yannawa district; Dusit Mai in Bangkok Noi district; and Soi Charoen Nakhon 29/2 and Chang Nark-Saphan Yao in Khlong San district.