Former prime minister Chuan Leekpai criticised Thai Airways yesterday for its handling of the cargo disruption, saying the current flooding had “swamped” the national airline rather than Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airports.

Chuan was speaking during an urgent parliamentary debate on water management and flood relief measures.

Referring to Thai Airways’ decision to suspend inbound and outbound cargo at its Suvarnabhumi terminal from October 1 to 6, Chuan said the move could seriously damage Thailand’s reputation, credibility and international logistics system.

Chuan described the embargo as an attempt to avoid, rather than confront, the problem and said it lacked responsibility.

Although Thai Airways is no longer fully state-owned, he noted that the Finance Ministry remains its largest shareholder.

He also urged the government to discuss the matter with the airline’s management as a priority and seek a review and cancellation of the embargo to prevent further damage to Thailand’s image and reputation.

Turning to the flood situation, Chuan said he had visited flood-hit areas in Lat Krabang and Bang Kapi districts to help residents.

He said most residents shared the view that the government and relevant agencies had been too slow to issue flood warnings and respond to the situation, resulting in severe damage.

Although the rain had stopped, Chuan said stagnant floodwater was beginning to deteriorate and could lead to outbreaks of disease.

He called on the government and relevant agencies to drain the floodwater urgently and accelerate efforts to restore affected areas, warning that leaving stagnant water untreated could further compound the hardship faced by flood victims.