Police in Muang district of Chachoengsao province stumbled across a human skeleton yesterday when they entered a deserted two-storey house to investigate a theft.

People in the same neighbourhood said they alerted the police after a man, suspected to be a thief, ran out of the house in apparent panic.

Police searched the house and found it ransacked with many items scattered on the floor. They went into a bedroom, which is adjacent to the garage, and found a human skeleton, believed to be that of the house’s owner, a 70-year school retiree who vanished about ten years ago.

Tinnakorn, a neighbour, said that he has been living in the area for about 4 years and has never seen anyone exiting or entering the house. Another neighbour said he has not seen the house’s owner for about 10 years and thought she might have moved away to live with her grandchildren.

Later, a forensics official from the Buddhasothorn Hospital collected the skeleton for delivery to the Police General Hospital for examination and safe keeping.