Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he will use the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York to “put Thailand on the world’s radar”, while boosting confidence in the Kingdom among foreign leaders, businesses and investors.

Speaking to the media after attending the UNGA General Debate at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Anutin said his three-day visit would provide opportunities to meet leaders from various countries, as well as representatives of the private sector, business councils and investors.

He said the meetings would help build greater confidence in Thailand, focusing on the country’s role as a partner and its readiness in various areas.

Thailand is already well known internationally, he said, but the country is ready to further promote its potential as a distribution hub and production base and to welcome foreign investment.

Anutin is scheduled to deliver Thailand’s national statement at the General Debate on September 24 (US time).

Thailand is scheduled to be the eighth country to speak, with the address expected to last approximately 15 minutes.

He said he would present his vision for Thailand’s future, including its role as a regional trade and economic hub in ASEAN and its preparedness to adapt to new global rules.

He will also highlight Thailand’s energy transition and its readiness to become a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which he said would enhance Thailand’s international recognition and promote cooperation with other countries.

Anutin said Thailand was ready to work with the international community and demonstrate that it is no less capable than other countries.

Main photo: From left: Cherdchai Chaivaivid, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun attend the UNGA meeting in New York.