Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has proposed setting up an Asian energy agency to coordinate oil purchases and respond to supply shortages during emergencies.

She announced the plan today at the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) summit in Manila, where she also offered to store oil for Southeast Asian countries in Japan’s unused storage tanks.

Takaichi is among the world leaders attending the ASEAN-related summit.

They include US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, among others.

She also held bilateral talks yesterday with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on energy transition and cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties.

The proposed body, formally called the Asia Oil Security Task Force, would be open to AZEC members.

It would collect and analyse data to help stabilise oil markets, share information on oil markets and reserves, and develop rules for releasing and sharing oil during emergencies.

The Jakarta-based Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) would serve as the task force’s secretariat.

It would establish rules for the “emergency release and transfer” of oil, according to Takaichi.

She also announced plans to open an International Energy Agency (IEA) office in Tokyo to serve as the core of the initiative.

Ahead of the ASEAN-related summit, ERIA and the Indonesian Business Council (IBC) signed two letters of intent with partner energy companies on November 14.

The agreements cover possible cooperation on oil procurement mechanisms involving Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.

The proposed pilot projects aim to strengthen ASEAN’s energy security and help the region respond to possible oil supply disruptions.

ERIA and IBC will serve as knowledge partners, providing research, bringing stakeholders together and sharing information.

The Paris-based IEA was established in 1974 following the first global oil crisis.

Its members must maintain oil reserves equivalent to at least 90 days of net imports.

No ASEAN member is currently part of the IEA.

Japan has been an IEA member since its founding, but Southeast Asian countries are not.

Tokyo wants to develop a regional system that better reflects Asia’s needs, particularly its limited oil resources and vulnerability to supply disruptions.

Japan’s oil storage proposal would complement ASEAN’s own joint oil stockpiling initiative.

Under the plan, participating countries would pay to store oil in unused Japanese tanks and receive priority rights to buy it during an emergency.

The arrangement would save participating countries the cost and time of building their own storage facilities.

“As concerns over energy supply become more acute, the importance of achieving energy security, economic growth and decarbonisation in parallel has become even greater,” Takaichi reiterated.

Takaichi co-chaired the AZEC summit with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The summit, which also included India, Australia and South Korea, was held on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related summits. Anutin also attended.