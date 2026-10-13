Her Majesty Queen Suthida will visit Japan from October 14 to 22 to attend the 2027 Women’s Asian Ice Hockey Championship in Sapporo.

The Queen, who serves as the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) Women’s Global Ambassador, will attend matches at Tsukisamu Ice Arena from October 15 to 18 at the invitation of the IIHF president.

According to the Bureau of the Royal Household, the Queen is scheduled to depart Don Mueang Military Airport at 8am tomorrow (October 14). She will present medals and trophies to the players during the championship.

Queen Suthida has been actively involved in promoting ice hockey in Thailand, both as a player and a supporter of the sport. She has also attended ice hockey events in Thailand and Italy.