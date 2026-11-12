Thai PBS gave a briefing today to the House Committee on courts, independent organisations, prosecutions, state enterprises, public organisations, media independence and financial sustainability.

The Thai PBS team was led by director Vanchai Tantivitayapitak and was accompanied by other executives. Executives from MCOT and the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) were also invited to brief the House committee. The meeting was presided over by Phanida Mongkolsawat, vice chair of the committee.

The committee used the case studies of MCOT and NBT as comparison in the examination of the Thai PBS case.

The main focus of the meeting was to review the performances and governance of state media, particularly issues of independence and financial security.

On financial security, the House committee will consider whether the 1.5% of the tobacco and liquor tax revenue, which is capped at 2 billion baht per annum, to fund Thai PBS is sufficient for its operations, as well as the performances of Thai PBS over the past five years.

The committee is set to examine Thai PBS’s adaptation of technology, content production and programs plans vis-à-vis keeping pace with audience behavioural changes in the digital age and increased competition from online platforms.

The committee will also consider policy recommendations, revisions to funding collection, governance structures and relevant legislation regarding more stable funding sources while independence is maintained.

The meeting today is an opportunity for an exchange of views and perspectives and to explore ways to drive the operations of public service media amidst a changing media landscape.