Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has today urged the public not to panic or stockpile food, offering an assurance that Thailand maintains strong food security and an intact domestic supply chain.

Addressing public concerns following a Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) advisory, recommending that citizens prepare “72-hour survival kits” for potential emergencies, Anutin emphasised that Thailand remains a vital global agricultural hub and food producer.

He reassured the public that there is no risk of food shortages, noting that the country produces fruits, vegetables, rice, cassava, sugar and many other foodstuffs, with a fully integrated supply chain operating domestically.

Regarding cybersecurity threats, the prime minister noted that, while Thailand is a major exporter, local manufacturers must take responsibility for safeguarding their own systems.