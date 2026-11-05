The chief of Thailand’s defence forces, Gen. Ukris Boontanondha, warned Myanmar military authorities today that any ongoing or planned military operations near the border must not affect Thai residents living on sovereign Thai territory.

Gen. Ukris made the statement at the National Defence College (NDC) following a meeting with Myanmar’s military attaché in Bangkok.

He noted that the discussion was held to ensure clear, direct communication and prevent miscalculations along the shared border.

Addressing concerns over reported efforts by Myanmar's junta forces to recapture border military posts held by ethnic armed groups, Gen. Ukris stressed that Myanmar must respect Thai safety requirements.

"Whatever they do in their territory is their affair, but it must not affect Thai citizens within Thai sovereignty… That is all we require," Gen. Ukris said.

He added that, while Myanmar’s military attaché responded positively during the meeting, future field operations will serve as the true benchmark of compliance, expressing confidence that Myanmar authorities understand Thailand's stance.