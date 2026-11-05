Police are gathering evidence to support an application for arrest warrants for a group of people who allegedly misused funds of the ‘Do Good Foundation’, Pol. Lt-Gen. Natthasak Chaowanasai, commissioner of Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), said today.

He said that he has an appointment to meet with the enquiry officers investigating the case pertaining to the foundation and he expects a clearer picture soon.

Regarding Panadda Wongphudee, the suspended chairwoman of the foundation, he said that she will be treated like any other person and there will be no “bargaining” with her.

He also said that it will take the police 2-3 days to decide whether the evidence gathered is sufficient to seek arrest warrants for the suspects.

Today, the Provincial Administration Department (PAD) sent an urgent letter to the superintendent of Nang Lerng police station, accusing the ‘Do Good Foundation’ of disseminating a statement through online media inviting members of the public to make donations for people affected by flooding without permission, as required by law.

The department said that the Facebook account under the name of ‘Do Good Foundation’ asked members of the public to send cash donations to a Kasikorn bank account in the foundation’s name.

The department also said that the PAD’s legal affairs and investigation office have been going through its database and discovered that no permission had been granted for the ‘Do Good Foundation’ or its committee to solicit donations to help flood victims, a violation of charitable solicitation law.

It is reported that some donated items, including packs of bottled drinking water, were found dumped on a plot of land in Nong Suea district of Pathum Thani. The lands is allegedly linked to Panadda.

A truck and a pickup truck were spotted on the land by reporters visiting the site. Workers were seen loading the donated items on the trucks before leaving the scene.