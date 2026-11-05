People in some northern Thai provinces have rushed to buy kit bags in which to store enough food, bottled drinking water and other necessities to last 72 hours as a precaution against potential crises, while the National Security Council has offered an assurance that Thailand enjoys food security and that there is no need to stockpile food.

NSC Secretary-General Chaiyapruek Duangprapat said yesterday that the world is currently confronting crisis after crisis and Thailand, although is located far from the conflict zones, cannot afford to be negligent and the NSC had set out several potential scenarios against which each agency can formulate its response.

He said some members of the public have become concerned and have taken precautions after the Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation advised people to prepare for 72 hours in accordance with international standard.

He said the department’s announcement has triggered panic among people in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Sawan and Phitsanuloke and a rush to stockpile food and other necessities.

Some department stores are offering kit bag sets, ranging in prices of 350-999 baht. A shopkeeper in Chiang Mai said he has ordered more stock for his shop, to meet the increased demand, but assured that he will not inflate the prices.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said that current global crises are complex, be they natural disasters, wars or cyber attacks.

Thailand is, however, fortunate because it is a major food production source, but it depends on external energy sources, he said, adding that being prepared for potential consequences is good, but people must not panic and stockpile goods to the extent that it causes market disruptions.

Meanwhile, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri, said that the military has prioritised defences against cyber attacks. He denied allegations that the military had resorted to the use of spyware apps to steal personal information.