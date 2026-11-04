Authorities are investigating two large properties covering over 24 rai in Nong Suea district of Pathum Thani province, following the discovery of massive quantities of donated items, including supplies designated for Southern flood victims, stored inside warehouses and tents linked to the Do Good Foundation founded by celebrity activist Panadda “Boom” Wongphudee.

Reporters visiting the sites today observed large volumes of donated goods, ranging from clothing and bedding to bottled water, stored across the properties.

Key issues under scrutiny include land ownership, the sources of funding for the land acquisition and construction, and whether the management of the donated supplies aligns with the donors' intended purposes.

The first location, situated in an alley near Wat Chula Chindaram in Bueng Ka Sam sub-district, spans approximately 20 rai.

The plot includes a large pond, 10 rai of vacant land, and another 10 rai featuring storage warehouses, multiple large tents, two knockdown houses, and a residential building currently under construction.

The entire perimeter is fenced off with black shading mesh, with the main entrance locked.

An inspection inside the structures revealed extensive stockpiles of donated goods, some still in their original packaging. Among the inventory were banners clearly marked: "Unite to Help Southern Flood Victims — Send to Do Good Foundation."

A relative of the original landowner revealed that the 20-rai plot was sold to Panadda about three years ago. Initially, Panadda visited the site with her husband, though the sale price was not disclosed.

According to local residents, Panadda’s husband, Atip “Got” Anantawan, visited the property regularly to drop off donated items for storage before periodically transporting them out.

However, Atip has not been seen at the premises for roughly a month.

The second site, located about 4.5 kilometres away along the Klong 9 road, covers approximately 4 rai enclosed by a 4-metre-high black perimeter wall.

The compound houses a single-storey storage warehouse, staff residential quarters, three large white tents, and a 10-metre-high glass-enclosed tower.

Wichai, a former member of the Bueng Cham-O Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) living less than a kilometre away, stated that trucks were previously seen entering and exiting the site continuously, as it served as a central hub for storing and redistributing donated supplies to various locations.

Other locals noted that construction on the residential buildings began about two years ago.

While the owner was rarely seen, contractors and construction workers frequented the site.

Vehicles visited the property once or twice a month, with the most recent sighting about a month ago, when a foundation vehicle was seen transporting bottled water out of the compound, presumably to assist flood victims.

Investigators are continuing to examine both properties to verify land title deeds, construction permits, financing sources, and to ensure that all donated items stored at the facilities are being properly distributed to disaster victims as intended by donors.