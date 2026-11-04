The National Security Council has held a special meeting to formulate plans to cope with tensions in the Middle East, cyber threats and global unpredictability.

NSC Secretary-General, Gen. Chaiyapruek Duangprapat, who chaired the meeting of academics and relevant agencies, said that the gathering was aimed at formulating action plans in response to potential security threats.

Although a national preparedness plan is already in place, he said that it needs to be refined and be more specific and actionable.

He noted that current global situations are volatile and unpredictable and, hence, the NSC has to be prepared with specific operational plans to cope with the consequences.

The NSC, he said, has developed several potential scenarios of how the situation might evolve. This, he added, will help in the anticipation of various outcomes and prepare appropriate responses.

He disclosed that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had planned to attend the meeting, but decided not to because it was very detailed and adjustments are needed. Once all the details are complete, he said the prime minister will be invited.