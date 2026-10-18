A plurality of the public believes MPs from the Kla Tham Party will vote in support of all 18 cabinet ministers facing the Opposition's upcoming no-confidence debate, according to a recent opinion poll by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA). The censure debate is scheduled to take place from October 27 to 30.

NIDA conducted the survey between October 12 and 14, sampling 1,310 adults aged 18 and older across various occupations and educational backgrounds.

When asked about the likely voting behavior of Kla Tham Party MPs, the largest segment of respondents—30.38%—believed the party’s MPs will vote to support all 18 targeted ministers. Meanwhile, 22.75% expected the MPs to abstain, and 18.32% anticipated support for only specific ministers.

Furthermore, 9.93% believed the MPs would refrain from participating in the vote, while 8.24% thought they would vote against all 18 ministers, 6.11% believed they would vote against certain ministers, and 4.27% remained undecided or disinterested.

In terms of which government sectors will face the toughest questioning, 38.78% of respondents indicated that the Ministry of Interior will bear the heaviest pressure during the debate. A further 23.05% felt that all ministries will face a challenging session, followed by 21.37% who pointed to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Other key ministries expected to come under scrutiny include the Ministry of Commerce at 18.63% and the Ministry of Finance at 16.26%, alongside the ministries of Justice, Digital Economy, Defense, Transport, Natural Resources, and Tourism.

Economic issues emerged as the primary concern for the government during the censure. The largest portion of respondents, 34.27%, cited allegations of incompetence in addressing economic problems as the issue that will cause the government the most strain. Another 28.93% believed all issues raised by the Opposition will be equally worrying.

Other major concerns highlighted by the public included alleged collusion in the Senate election at 26.26%, failure to manage the rising cost of living at 25.88%, and general corruption allegations at 23.97%. Further topics raised included local civil service exam bribery, conflicts of interest, negligence regarding grey business networks, and political influence.

Regarding the strength of the Opposition's case, the survey revealed strong public expectation for solid proof. A total of 45.65% of respondents believed the Opposition will present clear, concrete evidence against all 18 ministers, while 41.22% expected substantial evidence against only some ministers.

However, 11.76% believed the Opposition will lack concrete evidence entirely, and 1.37% did not express an opinion.