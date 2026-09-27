Emergency responders from various agencies were mobilised to rescue 11 people trapped in their flooded houses by runoff from Phra Sapoeng in Muang district of Sa Kaeo province.

The stranded villagers were safely rescued, but some refused to leave their houses because they were worried about their cattle, forcing emergency workers to return to rescue the animals.

In Orachan Ta Kham in Prachin Buri province, runoff from Khao Yai National Park swept into the area, inundating large areas and roads. The floodwater made roads impassable to small vehicles, prompting emergency workers to use boats to evacuate villagers to safety.

In coastal Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, high tides and swollen canals caused flooding in about 50 houses. Water levels in some areas were reported to have reached 1.5 metres.

A special operations unit was set up at Tha Kradan Temple to coordinate assistance for villagers and cooperation among officials from different agencies.