The 31st National Book Fair (Book Expo Thailand 2026) wrapped up on Sunday with extraordinary success, drawing roughly 1.4 million visitors and generating over 500 million baht in sales despite a shortened run, according to the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT).

The event took place from October 23 to November 1, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok.

Nattakorn Wuttichaipornkul, President of PUBAT, revealed on Nov 1 that the 10-day event had far exceeded initial projections in both visitor turnout and financial turnover.

The strong numbers came despite organisers cutting the event short from the traditional 11- to 12-day window.

"Atmosphere throughout the entire 10 days was bustling, with continuous crowds from opening day to the final hours," Nattakorn said. "Sales are estimated to cross the 500-million-baht mark, beating our original targets."

Prior to the event, organisers and publishers expressed concern that recent flooding in several provinces might dampen consumer purchasing power and disrupt publisher logistics.

However, demand proved remarkably resilient once the doors opened.

Several publishers reported matching their previous fair's total revenue within just the first five days, while several individual booths hit historic all-time sales highs.

Demographic data gathered during the fair highlights a strong youth presence, with Generation Z accounting for 44.6% of total attendees, making them the largest single group of readers.

Popular genres among visitors included translated fiction, crime and detective novels, and manga/graphic novels.

Nattakorn noted a distinct evolution in consumer behavior, with modern shoppers demonstrating meticulous pre-event preparation.

"Most readers today come prepared," he explained. "They follow book launches online, read reviews, and build precise buying checklists before setting foot in the exhibition halls."

The event highlighted a lingering appetite for physical print editions over digital formats, driven in part by high-end book design and collector-tier publishing trends.

Deluxe print runs featuring elaborate cover art and decorative edge patterns saw surging demand, offering readers tactile value and collectability.

The trend has been strong enough to prompt some printing facilities to invest in specialised new machinery to meet publisher orders.

Social media creators on platforms like TikTok and YouTube also played a vital role in driving turnout and consumer choices.

Authentic reviews by trusted content creators proved instrumental in creating word-of-mouth buzz that translated directly into sales.

"The success of the 31st Book Expo stems from a perfect alignment of high-quality content, innovative physical book design, and the persuasive reach of modern digital influencers," Nattakorn said.

PUBAT plans to leverage data and feedback collected during the fair to refine future events and better serve Thailand's evolving reading community, he added.