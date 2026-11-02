A fast-moving fire swept through the densely populated Phatthana Bon Kai community in Pathum Wan district, Bangkok early Monday morning, destroying more than 10 wooden homes and forcing terrified residents to flee into the streets.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Rama IV Road at around 1:00 AM on November 2. Upon arrival, crews found flames rapidly spreading through the neighborhood, fueled by closely packed two-story wooden houses.

Thick smoke engulfed the area, causing panic as local residents scrambled to salvage their belongings and evacuate.

A affected local resident told reporters that the fire originated in an adjacent abandoned house frequently occupied by local drug users. "The flames spread so quickly to my home that I couldn't save any of my belongings," the resident said.

Officials from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) confirmed after an initial assessment that more than 10 households suffered severe damage.

Power was promptly cut to the area to ensure the safety of residents and emergency workers.

Firefighting operations faced severe obstacles due to the narrow alleyways, which made it difficult for firefighters to pull water hoses deep into the community.

The response was further hampered by an inadequate number of fire hydrants and surrounding high-rise buildings that trapped thick smoke over the scene.

A temporary relief center and damage registration point have been set up at the Bon Kai National Housing Authority Community Center.

Victims are requested to present identification documents to register for urgent aid and financial assistance.

Forensic officers are scheduled to inspect the scene later this morning to pinpoint the exact origin and cause of the fire, as well as gather evidence to determine if criminal charges should be pressed.

The Phatthana Bon Kai community previously suffered a catastrophic fire in June 2022, which destroyed approximately 30 houses.