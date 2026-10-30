Customs officials in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province seized 2.74 million methamphetamine tablets yesterday, which had been concealed in mattresses and furniture on a pickup truck which had entered Thailand from Myanmar.

The officials also confiscated 458 vape cartridges.

Acting on a tipoff, customs officials at the Mae Sai border checkpoint stopped the truck, bearing a Myanmar licence plate, and used an X-ray machine to scan the mattresses and furniture.

After spotting something suspicious hidden inside, they cut open the mattresses and a sofa and found the illegal narcotics and vape cartridges.

The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of 137 million baht.

The truck driver and a passenger, both Burmese, were taken into custody for questioning and have been charged.