The Chinese embassy’s travel warning regarding Thailand targets isolated cases rather than general tourists, Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said today, urging Beijing to cooperate directly to address scam networks.

Speaking at Government House, Sihasak stated that he has yet to meet with the Chinese ambassador to Thailand regarding the recent advisory, while also emphasising that the issues raised do not affect typical Chinese tourists or other foreign visitors.

“The affected individuals are not general tourists, and authorities should verify whether they entered the country for employment or travel,” Sihasak said, adding that the Chinese government should properly warn its own citizens and establish better regulatory frameworks.

Sihasak noted that issuing broad travel alerts fails to solve the root problem, which involves specific groups operating illegal schemes.

He called on Beijing to work alongside Thai authorities to investigate these networks, identify victims and tackle the issue jointly, rather than relying solely on public warnings.