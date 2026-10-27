The Cabinet will be available for an opposition censure debate starting December 6, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today, leaving government and opposition whips to finalise the duration.

Speaking after receiving a letter from House Speaker Sophon Zaram, Anutin confirmed he informed parliament of the Cabinet's schedule, ensuring ministers would be clear of official duties.

"The Cabinet is available starting December 6," Anutin stated. "As for how many days the debate will last, that must be resolved through discussions among the three whip committees."

The Prime Minister indicated he would accept whatever timeframe the whips agree upon. He added that if opposition lawmakers have gathered concrete evidence of wrongdoing, even a short presentation could prove decisive.

Opposition and government whips have yet to settle on the debate's length, with opposition representatives previously suggesting four to five days.