Thailand is preparing contingency plans to protect its nationals in Saudi Arabia, particularly Thai Muslims travelling for the Hajj pilgrimage, amid escalating Houthi attacks and concerns that the conflict in the Middle East could spread further.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the government is coordinating with military officials and that the Thai embassy in Saudi Arabia has been instructed to prepare for a possible further escalation.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow

Thailand is particularly concerned about reports of Houthi attacks reaching Riyadh and the Mecca region.

“We have held discussions with military officials and the embassy to prepare for the situation if it escalates and to ensure assistance can be provided to Thai nationals,” he said.

The contingency plans are intended to make sure that Thai nationals can get assistance if security conditions deteriorate.

The preparations come amid renewed attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia, including reported strikes targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and oil infrastructure.

On Monday, the Houthis claimed that they had attacked Riyadh’s airport, Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline and associated pumping stations.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said it had intercepted a missile launched towards Riyadh.

Saudi authorities have not immediately confirmed the Houthis’ claims of attacks on the airport and oil facilities.

The latest escalation follows a series of reported attacks on Saudi airports earlier this month. A strike on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Oct 10th, claimed by the Houthis, killed 13 people and injured more than 300, according to Reuters.

The attacks have disrupted air travel and raised concerns about passenger safety, including that of religious pilgrims travelling to Islam’s holy cities.