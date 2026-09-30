Bangkok’s best known amusement park, ‘Siam Amazing Park’, formerly known as Suan Siam, will be closed for six months for major repairs and renovation because the park has been completely flooded. Damage has been estimated at about 100 million baht.

In announcing the closure today, Wuthichai Luangamornlert, CEO of the Siam Park City Group, which owns and operates the amusement park, said the park was completely flooded for five consecutive days and the risk of flooding persists, severely affecting all the amusement equipment and the artificial lake.

He said that the flood this time is far worse than the “super flood” in 2011, when only 30% of the park was flooded, adding that all the amusement machinery and equipment have been submerged for several days this time.

The physical damage to the park, the equipment and loss of revenue during the 6-month closure, which coincides with the high tourism season, is estimated to cost at least 100 million baht, said Wuthichai.

He also said that, when the floodwater has receded, his men will check all the amusement equipment thoroughly and he will talk with financial institutions to seek a loan for the repairs and renovation.

The zoo section, which was open free of charge to visitors, will be closed for good and all the animals there will be donated to the Zoological Organisation of Thailand, he said.

Highlights of the park, such as the artificial lake, will undergo major renovations, which will take at least 4 months, he added.