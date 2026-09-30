People in Bangkok are being advised to brace for a new round of continuous rainfall from October 5 through 10, Attaseth Petchmeesri, a former advisor to Bangkok governor and an expert on water management has told Thai PBS.

He has told the city administration not to be overly concerned about water runoffs through the Chao Phraya River from the northern region, or high tides during the same period, because the water mass is not drained out into the Gulf through Chachoengsao province

He said that the flood water in the Khlong Chan, Seri Thai and Nawamin areas is receding, but not fast enough because the areas are a huge swamp, adding that the BMA has installed more water pumps to drain the water, but it will take about 3 days.

He proposed that the city administration open the water gate at Lat Krabang or the Prawet Buri Rom Canal to let water from Lat Krabang flow into Prawet district and in to Phra Khanong Canal, to be pumped into the Chao Phraya River.

Attaseth said the BMA must coordinate with the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) to get more water pumps to drain water from the Prawet Canal as quickly as possible, noting that it will help the floodwaters in the Rom Klao area to recede.

The best option for the BMA is to increase the drainage capacity in the Phra Khanong Canal with the installation of hydraulic pumps from the RID.

In anticipation of a new round of rain in early October, he said the BMA should watch out for areas which remain flooded, because major canals that serve as channels for water to drain into the Chao Phraya River are still full. Navigation in the Saen Saeb Canal, for instance, is impossible because the boats would hit the bridges.

He said five water tunnels, at Makkasan, Rama 9, Bang Sue, Premprachakorn and Nong Bon, are very helpful and key to draining water into the river.

Main photo: Attaseth Petchmeesri