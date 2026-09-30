Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convened the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre on Wednesday, the first time the body has met in over 15 years, to coordinate nationwide flood relief efforts.

The command centre had not been activated since the devastating floods of 2011.

The meeting at the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) brought together key ministers, officials and security chiefs, including Defence Minister Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, Deputy Interior Ministers Polapee Suwunchwee and Jeseth Thaiseth, Permanent Secretary for Interior Arsit Sampantharat, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and DDPM Director General Teerapat Kutchamat.

National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet, Army Chief Gen. Pana Claewplodtook, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Seksan Kantha were also present, while provincial governors joined via videoconference.

Anutin stated that the meeting demonstrates the government's readiness to address rising floodwaters in Bangkok, surrounding provinces and other vulnerable regions across the country.

He emphasised that the aim is not solely focused on the capital, but on identifying operational gaps and ensuring seamless integration among agencies.

Addressing public discontent, Anutin urged officials to remain patient and empathetic towards flood victims facing immense hardship.

"We must accept criticism and complaints from the public with an open mind. Instead of taking harsh words personally, we should use their feedback to find ways to meet their needs as effectively as possible," Anutin said, adding that all agencies are currently cooperating smoothly without inter-departmental friction.

Drawing on his experience managing the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister announced that the command centre will now convene every morning to assess real-time data and monitor developments nationwide.

He noted that daily morning briefings will prevent fragmented operations, citing the need for synchronised water management between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Royal Irrigation Department.

With Governor Chadchart having declared Bangkok a disaster zone, Anutin stated that the national command centre is now fully empowered to deploy resources and accelerate relief operations.