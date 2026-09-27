Airlines have introduced special measures for passengers affected by flooding and severe traffic congestion in Bangkok, including free flight changes and travel credits.

Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X are allowing passengers booked on flights to or from Bangkok from Sept 26-28 to change their flight once free of charge.

The new travel date must be within seven days of the original date and will be subject to seat availability.

Alternatively, passengers may retain the full ticket value as a credit against future travel.

Nok Air allowed passengers scheduled to depart from Don Mueang Airport on Sept 26, including those who missed their flights, to change their flight once within 30 days of the original travel date, with change fees and fare differences waived.

Passengers may also retain the full ticket value as a voucher valid for 30 days.

Thai Lion Air has introduced special measures for domestic and international passengers travelling from Sept 26-28.

Passengers who are unable to contact the airline before their scheduled departure may retain the ticket value as credit for 30 days and change their travel date within that period.

Thai Airways is allowing passengers travelling from Sept 26-29 to change their travel date once without a change fee.

Thai Vietjet is offering passengers travelling to or from Suvarnabhumi Airport from Sept 26-28 one free flight change on the same route. The new travel date must be within seven days of the original booking, subject to seat availability.

Alternatively, passengers may retain the full ticket value as a credit shell valid for 180 days.

Bangkok Airways has advised passengers travelling during the affected period to allow extra time to reach the airports, check traffic conditions and verify their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has also advised passengers to allow extra time for their journeys and to check their flight status with their airlines before travelling to the airport, as severe weather and flooding may cause delays or changes to flight schedules.

Both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports remain open and operational.

The main disruption has been reported on roads leading to the airports, where flooding and heavy traffic have affected travel times.

Air passengers are advised to follow updates from their airlines and airport authorities before travelling.

Main photo: Suitcases await collection at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sept 27 after flooding disrupted the travel of ground-handling staff, causing delays to some Thai Airways flights and leaving passengers waiting longer than usual for their baggage.

The airport has asked Thai Airways to increase ground-handling staff and expedite repairs to baggage carts to clear the backlog.