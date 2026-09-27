Their Majesties the King and Queen have ordered the Rajaprachanukroh Foundation to prepare 1,800 sets of relief materials for flood victims in three flood shelters in Bangkok.

The three temporary shelters are in Saphan Soong, Khlong Sam Wa and Lat Krabang.

The city administration has opened a number of temporary flood shelters across the city, most of which are in schools.

Their Majesties the King and Queen are concerned about the suffering of flood victims and have instructed the authorities concerned to assist them.

Meanwhile, the Pathum Thani provincial administration has declared 90 communities in Prachathipat subdistrict of Thanyaburi district public disaster zones.

The Meteorological Department announced today that the western part of the Central Plains will face isolated heavy rain, while Bangkok and its surrounding areas and the eastern region will see less rainfall.

People living in foothill areas or near natural waterways are, however, advised to brace for flash floods, river overflows or forest runoff.

Wittaya Kaewmee, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, said the department is closely monitoring the water situation in the Chao Phraya River basin and will consult the National Water Resources Office on increasing the discharge rate from the Chao Phraya Dam to no more than 2,200 cubic metres per second if necessary.

He said the current discharge rate is 1,850 cubic metres per second, but expressed concern that the volume of water reaching the station in Nakhon Sawan could rise to 2,000 cubic metres per second.

He said the department is monitoring water levels at the Pasak Jolasid, Khun Dan Prakan Chon, Sirikit and Kaeng Krachan dams as water levels are rising. Officials are trying to keep the water level in the Pasak reservoir at 78% of its capacity to prevent impacts on downstream areas.

Fourteen water pumps have been installed at Rangsit Canal to keep the water depth below 1.8 metres.

He said the flood situation is currently not as severe as it was in 2011.