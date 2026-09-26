The Meteorological Department issued another forecast today for heavy to very heavy rain over most of the country, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

The Weatherman also advises the public about the dangers posed by sustained and accumulated rainfall, which can lead to flash floods and river overflows. They also advise against travelling to or in areas susceptible to flooding.

The movement of an intensifying low-pressure cell over the southern central region, in parallel with an intensifying southwestern monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the Gulf and south, is causing the heavy downpours nationwide, said the department.

Meanwhile, Interior Permanent Secretary Unsit Sampuntharat has instructed all provincial governors to adopt proactive measures to cope with the situation, which include upgrading monitoring and flood management systems, manpower and equipment being put on standby and preparations being made to evacuate affected people to safe areas, adding that the safety of life and property is the top priority.

Provincial public disaster prevention and mitigation offices are being told to cooperate with all parties concerned in the public and private sectors in to closely monitoring the rain and water situations.

He said all provincial public relations offices must keep the public updated of the latest situation, so that they can protect themselves and their property.

It has been raining in Bangkok non-stop since yesterday afternoon, turning many roads into what look more like canals. The Viphavadi Rangsit and Phahonyothin roads are under up to a metre of water in some places, making them impassable for many vehicles.

One worker, Soravit Nirorum told a Thai PBS reporter that he had intended to take a bus to work this morning, but when he found out that the road flooding in Thung Song Hong was so deep, he decided to take a day off.