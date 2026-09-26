Thailand added silver men’s sepak takraw and bronze men’s kabaddi medals at the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 on Friday.

In men’s sepak takraw, Thailand lost 2-0 to Malaysia in the team event final at the Nagoya City Trade and Industry Centre, settling for silver.

Thailand’s first team lost 1-2, 9-15, 15-5, 11-15, while the second lost 0-2, 13-15, 10-15, giving Malaysia the gold without the need for a third match.

Thailand’s men’s kabaddi team secured the bronze after reaching the semi-finals and losing 28-66 to nine-time defending champions India.

The bronze was Thailand’s first Asian Games medal in men’s kabaddi since the sport was introduced to the tournament in 1990. India advanced to the final with the victory.

The two medals came on the same day that Thailand’s women’s sepak takraw team successfully defended its team title, beating South Korea 2-0 in the final.

Thailand’s latest confirmed medal tally after the men’s sepak takraw final was six golds, six silvers and eight bronzes.