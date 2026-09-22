Rising Thai badminton star Pitchamon Opatniputh is awaiting the results of a B-sample retest, following a provisional suspension over a prohibited substance, which she suspects originated from an anti-inflammatory topical cream.

Pitchamon has been provisionally suspended at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, after testing positive for a banned substance, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA).

The ITA, acting on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), announced on Sept 21 that a sample collected from the 19-year-old athlete on Sept 17 tested positive for Furosemide, a prohibited diuretic and masking agent.

The provisional suspension bars Pitchamon from participating in any competition, training or official activities during the Games, ruling her out of the Thai women's team quarter-final clash against China this morning.

Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul said an appeal has been lodged to test her B sample, with results expected shortly.

He added that Pitchamon informed the association that the positive test likely stemmed from an anti-inflammatory topical cream, but official confirmation remains pending.

“The situation likely stemmed from an oversight, as the athlete has frequently undergone international anti-doping tests throughout her career,” he said.

Surasak said the matter must await the outcome of further testing, though the situation has already affected her ability to compete.

He stressed that the Ministry, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and the Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) closely adhere to anti-doping guidelines and cooperate fully with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).