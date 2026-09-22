A school in the northern province of Nan has been under close watch after satellite imagery showed the extent of a large landslide in its vicinity, with the ground still showing signs of movement.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) released images from the THEOS-2 satellite on Sunday, taken on September 20, showing that the landslide near Ban Doi Tiw School in Tha Wang Pha district covers approximately 1.92 hectares.

The area is being closely monitored after additional cracks and fissures were found in buildings and other structures, indicating that the ground may still be shifting.

The area is also considered at risk of landslides because of its geological composition, which includes silt and shale.

According to the Department of Mineral Resources’ landslide-risk map, the area is classified as having moderate to very high landslide risk, particularly during periods of heavy and prolonged rainfall.

Earlier, the department’s Regional Office 1, in cooperation with the Nan Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment, assessed the landslide and ground subsidence situation at Ban Doi Tiw School in Si Phum subdistrict, Tha Wang Pha district.

The agencies have coordinated with Nan provincial authorities to establish preventive and assistance measures, with the safety of students, teachers and residents given top priority.

A field inspection on September 11, 2026 found several areas showing signs of landslides within the school grounds.

The landslides first appeared between May and July 2025 and have continued to expand, from an initial extent of about two metres to approximately 100 metres.

Further landslides have also occurred during the rainy season.