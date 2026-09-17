Democrat party deputy leader Korn Chatikavanij expressed his deep concern today that Thailand may be downgraded to a “lame duck” economy for its inefficiency in reining in the illicit operations of transnational scam syndicates, which exploit people globally.

He said that the US Congress’ listing of 28 names for sanction is not legal proof that they are guilty, but it is a warning to all states that they must act now to investigate these individuals and firms to avoid heavier sanctions down the road.

Failing to make any progress in the investigation may risk the nation’s reputation, said Korn, adding that the person implicated by the US Congress is not an ordinary man, but a former minister in the previous government.

Korn disclosed that he has debated the matter in parliament and asked finance minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, who was then in charge of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to investigate whether the SEC chairman was involved with “grey” businesses because of the slow and poor performance of the SEC.

He questioned the SEC as to whether it had contact former deputy finance minister Vorapak Tanyawong and whether Vorapak had defended himself to SEC regarding the allegation against him.

Korn said he must wait and see how Secretary of State Marco Rubio will react to the move of the US Congress, but he believes that he will take actions because this is a serious matter and many Americans have been affected.