Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has issued a warning regarding a severe fever linked to Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (SFTS), a potentially fatal tick-borne viral infection, following three reported cases and two deaths in the country this year.

DDC Director General Dr. Montien Kanasawat revealed that this year up to yesterday, the country recorded three cumulative cases and two fatalities, representing a 66.7% mortality rate

Most infected individuals were over 50 and had a history of raising pets, handling dogs or cats, being bitten by ticks, or crushing ticks directly with their bare hands.

The SFTS virus is primarily transmitted through tick bites. Ticks carry the virus from reservoir animals, such as dogs, cats, livestock, rodents and wildlife, as well as environments like grassy areas, damp soil and cracks in concrete.

Transmission can also occur, though far less frequently, via contact with infected blood, bodily fluids or respiratory droplets.

Symptoms typically manifest one to two weeks after exposure and include a high fever, fatigue, severe headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, alongside low blood platelet counts.

Severe cases can result in internal bleeding, neurological dysfunction, multi-organ failure and death.

Dr. Montien advised pet owners and farm workers to use tick control treatments, avoid crushing ticks with the bare hands, wear protective clothing and inspect their bodies thoroughly after visiting tick-prone areas.

Anyone experiencing an unexplained high fever or gastrointestinal distress within two weeks of animal contact should seek immediate medical attention and inform doctors of their exposure.