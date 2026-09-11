A 70-year-old man was mauled to death on Wednesday by a Bandog (pit bull-mastiff mix) named "Giant", the same dog that killed its previous owner in Chon Buri five years ago.

The fatal attack occurred inside a residence in Nawamin Soi 111 in Bueng Kum district as the owner was feeding and cleaning the dog. The animal, which is suffering from cancer, was reportedly agitated prior to the incident.

Police said the attack was triggered when an employee approached the dog from behind to attach a leash, scaring the animal and causing it to bite the owner, who was standing in front. The victim sustained severe wounds to vital organs and died shortly after.

Police and rescue workers required considerable time to control the situation and cage the dog, which was pacing inside the house and preventing anyone from approaching.

‘Giant’ gained national notoriety in 2021 after killing its former 56-year-old owner in Chon Buri. The dog was subsequently taken for behavioral rehabilitation before being adopted by the latest victim.

The victim's body has been taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for an autopsy.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and local livestock officials are coordinating to transfer the dog to the Prawet Dog Shelter. The dog's former handler has reportedly reached out to request custody of the animal once again.