The organisers of a Jewish New Year celebration in Phuket, scheduled for tomorrow, have reduced the event from two venues to one and shortened its duration, Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwunchwee said today.

Polapee said the organisers initially informed Phuket authorities that the event would be held in two sessions, the first at Chabad Patong and the second at a hotel, with about 2,000 people expected to attend.

He said about 1,000 of the participants were expected to be tourists and Israelis already living in Phuket, while another 1,000 were expected to fly in directly from Tel Aviv.

After authorities warned that some Thai groups might stage protests or other forms of expression, the organisers submitted a revised plan, saying the celebration would be held only at Chabad Patong, with the number of participants reduced to about 700.

The event was initially planned to run from 4pm to midnight, but Phuket authorities have agreed to allow it to proceed from 4pm to 9pm, with the event confined to the Chabad premises.

Polapee said the organisers had also requested 50 police officers to maintain public order. Police, administrative officials and other agencies will be deployed around both the event venue and the potential protest area to maintain security for participants, protesters, local residents and tourists.

He said authorities could not intervene much because the event would be held on private premises, comparing it to a religious ceremony held inside a place of worship.

Meanwhile, Polapee said Thai groups opposed to the event could express their views and hold demonstrations as long as they comply with the law and stay away from the Chabad premises to reduce the risk of confrontation.

The protesters, led by the ‘Protect Phuket Land’ group and a network of civil society groups, have scheduled a parallel demonstration for tomorrow at 3pm at the Dolphin Roundabout at Patong Beach as a symbolic protest against the Jewish New Year, or Rosh Hashanah, celebration.

The celebration comes amid heightened scrutiny of activities and assets linked to Jewish communities in Thailand, including Chabad centres and businesses.

Polapee said government agencies are also examining the business network of a man identified as Yosef Chaim Kantor, who was granted Thai citizenship in 2017, as part of a broader investigation into foreign nominee businesses and possible money-laundering activities.

Polapee said authorities are also examining businesses that might be involved in bringing Israeli tourists to Phuket for the Jewish New Year celebration, including tour agencies, hotels and transport providers.

“We will examine whether these businesses are operating legally and, importantly, whether the visitors spend money in Thailand or whether this is a zero-dollar business,” he said.