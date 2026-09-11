The former abbot of Phutthaisawan Temple and his close female associate are being held on remand following their arrest in a high-profile corruption probe, exposing regulatory loopholes in the management of temple funds and the lucrative commerce surrounding sacred amulets.

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) escorted Atichot Thanprasert, 66, formerly known as Phra Wachirayan or ‘Luang Por Choti’, alongside Punyavee Rungreung, also known as ‘Sika Ae’, to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 1 in Saraburi province today.

Investigators filed a motion opposing bail, citing the risk of flight and potential interference with evidence.

Dressed in white lay garments and a cap, Atichot appeared visibly exhausted and required physical assistance from officers to board the police transport.

The court appearance follows police raids that uncovered massive wealth tied to the pair. Investigators have charged the former abbot with embezzling at least 92 million baht in temple funds and money laundering.

A search of his monastic quarters yielded over 100 million baht in cash and 1,000 baht-weight (~490 troy ounces) of gold bullion, alongside bank accounts holding an additional 290 million baht.

A concurrent search of Punyavee’s residence uncovered 3 million baht in cash, 90 baht-weight (~44 troy ounces) of gold, land title deeds and multiple bank deposit books.

The investigation has cast a spotlight on Phutthaisawan Temple’s primary revenue streams, most notably the commercial trade of its renowned amulets.

According to temple disciples, the royal monastery generated substantial income through religious artifacts, particularly the ‘Nuer Duang’ (Above Destiny) series.

Amulets featuring Thao Wessuwan and Jatukam Ramathep ranged from 19,000 baht to over 240,000 baht depending on the metal, with rare gold editions commanding prices in the millions.

Thanat Chaivachirasak, a prominent Jatukam Ramathep amulet expert, noted that Atichot began minting amulets in 2003, with the 2006 ultra-rare gold ‘Nuer Duang’ series, limited to just 16 pieces, fetching up to 10 million baht on the collectors’ market.

While Thanat anticipated a temporary dip in market values following the arrest, he described the misconduct as an isolated act by an individual, rather than a reflection on the spiritual tradition itself.

The scandal has drawn high-level political attention, given the legendary status of the temple's charms in elite circles.

In October 2023, the then Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul publicly showcased his solid-gold 2006 ‘Nuer Duang’ Jatukam Ramathep medal to reporters while discussing national soft-power initiatives.

Buddhist commentators and policy experts contend that the case highlights systemic flaws in temple financial governance.

Social commentator Praiwan Wannabut pointed out that unrestricted access to massive sums of unmonitored cash creates persistent opportunities for monastic misconduct.

Concerns have also surfaced regarding donation receipts.

Buddhist scholar Uthis Siriwan suggested that 20 physical tax-deduction receipts linked to the 92-million-baht transfer likely predate modern digital tracking, pointing out that corruption thrives when administrative power is concentrated in the hands of an abbot and a small inner circle without transparent accounting.

According to the Revenue Department, Wat Phutthaisawan is registered under the electronic e-Donation system, which routes contributions directly to official temple accounts and eliminates paper receipts, a system made 100% mandatory nationwide as of January 1, 2026.