A network of local civic groups staged a rally in Patong in Phuket on Friday evening to voice opposition to a Jewish New Year celebration to be held at the local Chabad House, citing concerns over sensitive religious rituals, illegal tourist conduct and cultural friction.

Led by the ‘Phuket Land Protection Group’, 10 allied networks were represented by around 200 demonstrators who gathered at the Dolphin Roundabout near Patong Beach.

Carrying protest signs, the group marched approximately 500 metres along Phra Barami Road towards Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Road, positioning themselves opposite the Chabad House to deliver speeches from a mobile sound truck for roughly an hour, before moving to the Laem Phet Sport Stadium.

Rally organisers emphasised that the demonstration was peaceful, intending to send a clear signal regarding local discontent and growing frustration among residents over foreign visitors who overstay, work unlawfully and show disregard for local customs and regulations.

The group expressed particular concern that proceeding with the event without considering local sentiments could lead to larger gatherings in the future.

Prior to the rally, officers from the Patong Police Station summoned group representatives for a two-hour discussion this morning, requesting a route change and an agreement to refrain from speeches outside the venue.

Nonetheless, representatives insisted on proceeding with their original itinerary.

Ahead of the evening festivities, Chabad House staff and logistics trucks were seen preparing the venue, while Patong police set up traffic cones and maintained order along the street to ensure safety and mitigate potential traffic disruption.