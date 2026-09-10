Authorities are investigating the cause of a massive fire that destroyed a large latex mattress and pillow factory in Bang Sai district, Ayutthaya, overnight, causing damage estimated at about 2 billion baht.

The blaze broke out around 10pm on Wednesday at the 0.96 hectare manufacturing facility in Bang Sai sub-district. More than 30 fire engines were dispatched to the scene, where firefighters battled the flames for over six hours before bringing the inferno under control.

Suppressing the fire proved challenging due to vast stockpiles of highly flammable rubber products, mattresses and cushions. Several factory buildings collapsed during the incident, forcing rescue teams to operate with extreme caution.

Paweena Thongsakulphan, head of the Ayutthaya Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said that crews are using heavy machinery to clear debris and are continually spraying water over the site to prevent re-ignition.

More than 20 workers inside the facility at the time escaped safely and no injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion before flames burst through the roof.

Ayutthaya Governor Chawanin Wongsatitjirakarn instructed officials to monitor the area closely.

Forensic examiners are scheduled to inspect the site to determine the precise cause of the fire and assess full financial losses.