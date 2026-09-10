Former media mogul Sondhi Limthongkul led hundreds of protesters who gathered in front of the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok today to demand action over the alleged misconduct of some Israeli nationals in Thailand.

They also called for scrutiny of Chabad centres and land holdings, and urged Israel to stop violence against civilians in Gaza.

The protesters, members of the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand, arrived at Ocean Tower 2 on Sukhumvit 21 at about 9:30am to submit the letter to Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Alona Fisher-Kamm.

At about 10:15am, Sondhi told the protesters that the embassy had informed them that no officials were working today. The embassy did, however, offer to arrange a private meeting between Sondhi and the ambassador at a later date.

Sondhi said he declined the offer, saying the protest was being conducted on behalf of the Thai people as a whole.

He then read the open letter in English and Thai. The letter called on the Israeli government and embassy to take firm action rather than simply acknowledge the protesters’ demands through diplomatic formalities.

The letter said the protesters were concerned about the alleged misconduct of some Israeli tourists and nationals in Thailand, including alleged violations of Thai law, disturbances to local communities, disrespect for local culture, fraud and failure to pay for services.

It claimed that such incidents had occurred repeatedly, causing people in several areas to lose patience.

The letter also expressed concern about the expansion of Chabad centres and land holdings in Chachoengsao province. It called for transparent investigations into the organisations’ operations and property holdings in relation to Thai law, while questioning whether they could be part of efforts to establish an Israeli community base in Thailand.

Sondhi also criticised the Israeli government’s policies towards Palestinians and the situation in Gaza, accusing Israel of using force against civilians, hospitals and schools. He called on the Israeli government to comply with international humanitarian law.

The protesters called on the Israeli government to control and remind its citizens travelling to Thailand to respect Thai laws and culture.

They also called on Israel to cooperate with Thai authorities in prosecuting offenders and not use diplomatic privileges to interfere in legal proceedings.