Khao Somphot in central Lopburi province, where the Alatoconchid Bivalve Fossil Site is located, has been officially listed as Thailand’s 29th fossil site, marking a major step towards developing it as a national geological research and learning centre.

The decision was made at an online meeting of a committee tasked with conserving fossil sites under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. It also aims to promote the stone quarry as a geological tourism destination, generating economic benefits for the local community.

In addition, a draft plan for the integrated development of the site was approved in principle at the meeting, setting out a direction for its long-term use.

The comprehensive development plan covers conservation, research, infrastructure upgrades and local tourism promotion to support the community economy.

The meeting, the second of its kind, was chaired by the ministry’s Deputy Permanent Secretary Nipon Jumnongsirisak, who was assigned to chair it by Permanent Secretary Raweewan Bhuridej. Experts and relevant officials also attended.