Bangkok's MRT Blue and Purple lines resumed normal service at all stations on Monday morning after an electrical short circuit disrupted services on the Blue Line on Sunday, operator Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) said today.

The fault occurred at 12:32pm on Sunday in a power-supply cable along the tracks between Tao Poon and Bang Pho stations, causing a fire and forcing the temporary suspension of Blue Line services.

BEM and relevant agencies worked through the night to inspect and repair the affected systems and ensure they were safe before services resumed, according to Thai media reports.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The disruption occurred after a short circuit was detected along the MRT tracks near Tao Poon station on Sunday afternoon. BEM initially suspended services across the MRT network while officials assessed the situation.