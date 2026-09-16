The Second Army Region is organising the charity ‘Run For Honour 2026’ at Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin province in December to raise funds for frontline troops and families affected by the border situation.

Under the theme ‘Every Step in Remembrance’, the event on December 20 will commemorate soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving along the border and show support for frontline troops and affected families. The run will start and finish at Ban Thai Santi Suk School, with participants following a route through the historical area between Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350.

Prasat Ta Kwai is an ancient Khmer-period Hindu sanctuary in the Ta Kwai Pass area of Ban Thai Niyom Phatthana, in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin.

It has become a prominent symbol of recent Thai-Cambodian border tensions, having been the site of intense fighting during the 2025 border conflict.

The surrounding Ta Kwai–Hill 350 area was a key military front, with Thai soldiers conducting operations amid clashes with Cambodian forces.

The fighting caused significant damage to the ancient sanctuary, according to the Thai Fine Arts Department.

For the charity run, participants can choose from the following categories:

• The Victory – 18km

• The Heritage – 4km

• The Virtual Run – distance can be accumulated anywhere

• Donation Package – for those wishing to help, but without the run

Participants will receive special commemorative items, including a military dog tag, commemorative medal, limited-edition shirt and other collectibles included in special packages.

The organisers say proceeds, after expenses, will be used through relevant military operation funds to support military personnel, affected families and those who have made sacrifices in connection with the border situation.

Main photo: Prasat Ta Kwai