Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has defended the latest reshuffle in her ministry, saying the changes have been made to ensure continuity in Thailand’s international trade and negotiation missions and to prepare for the retirement and rotation of senior officials.

The principle behind the latest reshuffle is straightforward: “Put the right person in the right job” — assigning people to positions that best match their performance, potential, expertise and readiness to take on their responsibilities immediately, she wrote on her Facebook page.

The reshuffle was not the decision of any one person, but the result of extensive consultations and discussions, she added.

She explained the details of several positions in the latest reshuffle after former Commerce Ministry permanent secretary Karun Kittisataporn said he was deeply saddened by the transfer of senior ministry officials.

Drawing on his more than 38 years in the ministry, Karun said he had always taught younger civil servants that they serve the country and must work honestly and to the best of their ability, rather than seek political favour for career advancement.

He said the latest reshuffle had proved his belief to be wrong, as some highly experienced, capable and respected officials with clean records had been transferred to less senior positions late in their careers.

Suphajee wrote that she wished to start with the position of Thailand’s permanent representative to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, which she described as particularly important as global trade rules are changing rapidly.

Pimchanok Pitfield had served in the post for four years and received two one-year extensions, bringing her total tenure to six years, the maximum allowed under the regulations. She is due to return to work as an Inspector-General after completing her term.

Suphajee said the ministry was aware that Pimchanok wanted to continue working overseas for family reasons and had fully supported her bid to become a deputy director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The ministry held discussions with WIPO’s director general and sought Cabinet approval to demonstrate the Thai government’s support for Pimchanok’s candidacy. Had she been selected, she would have been able to continue working in Geneva.

The selection did not, however, produce the desired result, while Pimchanok’s term as permanent representative to the WTO and WIPO was also approaching its end.

The ministry therefore had to prepare for a handover and plan its personnel arrangements for the next phase, Suphajee said, adding that although Pimchanok’s term ends in February, the reshuffle had to be coordinated with upcoming retirements and the handover of responsibilities among senior ministry officials.

Kanitta Kangsawanich, an Inspector-General, was selected to take over the Geneva post.

Suphajee also explained the appointment of Oramon Sapthaweetham, the current director general of the Department of Intellectual Property.

She said Oramon had previously been approached to take up the Geneva post because of her knowledge, abilities and experience in international trade negotiations.

After Oramon declined the offer, the ministry had to consider another suitably qualified and available candidate to ensure that the Geneva mission could continue smoothly.

The changes also required the ministry to adjust the positions of deputy permanent secretaries to ensure that responsibilities covering both international affairs and internal administration were properly allocated, Suphajee said.